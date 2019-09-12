78°
Sanders pledges to win 'hundreds' of delegates
WASHINGTON - Bernie Sanders, celebrating a victory in the Democratic primary in his home state of Vermont, is pledging to "win many hundreds of delegates" on Super Tuesday.
After thanking the raucous crowd, which periodically chanted his name, he touted how far his campaign had come in the last 10 months.
And he vowed to "take our fight" to the 35 states that would have not yet voted by night's end.
He pledged to enact judicial reform, fix the nation's "broken" campaign finance system and he, once again, pledged a "political revolution" and said that he and his supporters would stand up to "billionaire class" that dominates the nation's political system.
