Sanders pledges to win 'hundreds' of delegates

3 years 6 months 1 week ago Tuesday, March 01 2016 Mar 1, 2016 March 01, 2016 6:41 PM March 01, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: APNewsNow
Image: ABC News

WASHINGTON - Bernie Sanders, celebrating a victory in the Democratic primary in his home state of Vermont, is pledging to "win many hundreds of delegates" on Super Tuesday.

After thanking the raucous crowd, which periodically chanted his name, he touted how far his campaign had come in the last 10 months.

And he vowed to "take our fight" to the 35 states that would have not yet voted by night's end.

He pledged to enact judicial reform, fix the nation's "broken" campaign finance system and he, once again, pledged a "political revolution" and said that he and his supporters would stand up to "billionaire class" that dominates the nation's political system.

