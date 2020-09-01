92°
Sanders loyalists warn of party split after Clinton victory

4 years 1 month 5 days ago Wednesday, July 27 2016 Jul 27, 2016 July 27, 2016 10:06 AM July 27, 2016 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: ApNewsNow

PHILADELPHIA - Bernie Sanders loyalists believe the Democratic Party could rupture over Hillary Clinton's nomination after a volatile night that saw Sanders delegates leave the party's national convention in Philadelphia to stage a sit-in at a media tent.

Protesters are rejecting Sanders' call for unity, even after the Vermont senator declared Clinton the winner of the delegate count at Tuesday's convention.

College student Cory James of Flint, Michigan, says a fundamental shift in American politics could be underway if the party splits.

Thousands of activists have taken to the streets during the convention this week to support Sanders and his progressive agenda.

Their critics fear they may inadvertently help Republican nominee Donald Trump.

Tiara Willis, of Philadelphia, subscribes to the slogan, "I'm with her ... I guess." She calls Clinton, "the lesser of two evils."

