Sandbags placed on west side levee; officials monitoring but not concerned

WHITE CASTLE - The Army Corps of Engineers said Wednesday there was no cause for alarm after images were posted on social media of sandbags being added to the levee on the west side, outside White Castle.

The bags are part of a fortification of the levee in an area where there has been erosion as the river makes a sharp curve. Debris was building up in the spot and was removed, too. Sandbags have been added along the waterline at the levee for about a month, a Corps spokesperson told WBRZ.

The Army Corps reiterated the levee system is strong and the sandbags were only being used as a strengthening measure and said there was no threat.

Any stress on the levees would be somewhat lessened when the Morganza opens.

The Corps. is monitoring the sandbagged area daily, officials said. And once again assured there was no danger there.