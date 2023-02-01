52°
Sandbags available in West Baton Rouge ahead of expected rainy weather
WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH – Sand and bags are available at the follow locations ahead of anticipated rainy weather Thursday. Anyone who wishes to fill a sandbag must bring his or her own shovel.
-William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave., Port Allen
-Rivault Park, 900 S. Jefferson Ave., Port Allen
-Alexander Park, 250 Elaine St., Brusly
-Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Road, Port Allen
-Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Road, Addis
-South Winterville Water Tower
-Lobdell Fire Station, 2937 Lafiton Lane, Port Allen
-Addis Fire Station, 6875 Highway 1, Addis
