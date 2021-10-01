Sandbags available in East Baton Rouge ahead of potential flooding Thursday

BATON ROUGE - The Governor's Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness is urging residents to monitor potentially heavy rainfall between Wednesday and Friday that may cause flooding in some areas.

Here is your 7-Day Forecast for the #BatonRouge area: pic.twitter.com/cnOadcw1Uz — WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) January 2, 2019

Officials say a flash flood watch is in effect until 6 a.m. Friday for a portion of northeast Texas and portions of north and central Louisiana. The watch area is along and south of the state line from Lufkin, Nacogdoches and Center, Texas to Mansfield, Coushatta, Bienville, Rushton, and Farmerville, Louisiana.

Flash flooding will be possible across low-lying and flood-prone area. Some rivers, lakes, and bayous are still at high levels from previous heavy rainfall. The incoming weather will result in additional rises and crest on those bodies of water, according to GOHSEP.

Sandbags are being made at the following locations throughout East Baton Rouge Parish:

BREC Airline Highway Park

16072 Airline Highway

Baton Rouge, LA 70817



BREC Alsen Park

601 Old Rafe Meyer Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70807



BREC Doyles Bayou Park

7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

Zachary, LA 70791



BREC Flannery Road Park

801 Flannery Road

Baton Rouge, LA 70815



BREC Hartley/Vey Park

1702 Gardere Lane

Baton Rouge, LA 70820



BREC Lovett Road Park

13443 Lovett Road

Central, LA 70818



BREC Memorial Sports Complex

1702 Foss Street

Baton Rouge, LA 70802



St. George Fire Department Headquarters

14100 Airline Highway

Baton Rouge, LA 70817

Drivers are advised to use caution when traveling and never drive through flooded areas.

Click here for WBRZ weather updates.