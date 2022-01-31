44°
Sandbags available for West Baton Rouge residents

4 years 7 months 1 week ago Monday, June 19 2017 Jun 19, 2017 June 19, 2017 4:45 PM June 19, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Sandbags have been made available in West Baton Rouge Parish in preparation for possible significant rainfall throughout the week.

The parish is providing bags, sand and shovels for residents. Though shovels will be at the sites, residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels to fill their bags.

The sandbags are available at the following locations: 

  • Erwinville Ball Park off Rougon Road
  • Rivault Park in Port Allen near Pete Riviere Drive
  • Train Depot in City of Port Allen off LA1
  • Landon Alexander Park near Elaine Street by the Water Tower
  • Myhand Park in Addis Southeast corner off Laws Road
  • Addis Fire Station on LA1

You can read more about this week's weather forecast by clicking HERE.

