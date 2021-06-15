79°
Sandbags available for EBR residents ahead of potential heavy rain
Officials are making sandbags available to East Baton Rouge residents ahead of potential severe weather this weekend.
A list of locations can be found below.
-BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds, 16072 Airline Highway
-BREC Alsen Park, 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
-BREC Cadillac Street, 6117 Cadillac Street
-BREC Doyles Bayou Park, 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
-BREC Flannery Road Park, 801 S Flannery Road
-BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park, 1702 Gardere Lane
-BREC Lovett Road Park, 13443 Lovett Road
*Due to construction, sand has been moved to the back parking lot.
-BREC Memorial Stadium, 1702 Foss Street
