Sandbags available for Ascension and West Baton Rouge Parish residents

GONZALES – Sandbags are now available at different locations across Ascension Parish and West Baton Rouge Parish Wednesday as officials prep for rainfall over the next few days.

More than 30,000 pre-filled sand bags are available for Ascension Parish residents at the following locations:

Prairieville Fire Department

14517 La. 73, Prairieville, La. 70769

5th Ward Fire Department

39110 La. 22, Darrow, La. 70725

7th District Fire Department Station 71

13432 Roddy Rd, Gonzales, La. 70737

St. Amant Fire Department

44465 Stringer Bridge Rd, St. Amant, La. 70774

Ascension Parish DPW West

725 Church Street, Donaldsonville, La. 70346

Geismar Fire Department

12171 La. 73, Geismar, La. 70734

Officials say parish emergency personnel will be on standby and waterways will be monitored as storms move over the parish.

West Baton Rouge Parish is also offering free sandbags to its residents at Rivault Park and the City Maintenance Barn on North 14th Street. Officials say there will also be pre-filled sandbags available for the disabled and elderly.