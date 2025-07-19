Latest Weather Blog
Sandbags available for Ascension and West Baton Rouge Parish residents
GONZALES – Sandbags are now available at different locations across Ascension Parish and West Baton Rouge Parish Wednesday as officials prep for rainfall over the next few days.
More than 30,000 pre-filled sand bags are available for Ascension Parish residents at the following locations:
- Prairieville Fire Department
14517 La. 73, Prairieville, La. 70769
- 5th Ward Fire Department
39110 La. 22, Darrow, La. 70725
- 7th District Fire Department Station 71
13432 Roddy Rd, Gonzales, La. 70737
- St. Amant Fire Department
44465 Stringer Bridge Rd, St. Amant, La. 70774
- Ascension Parish DPW West
725 Church Street, Donaldsonville, La. 70346
- Geismar Fire Department
12171 La. 73, Geismar, La. 70734
Officials say parish emergency personnel will be on standby and waterways will be monitored as storms move over the parish.
West Baton Rouge Parish is also offering free sandbags to its residents at Rivault Park and the City Maintenance Barn on North 14th Street. Officials say there will also be pre-filled sandbags available for the disabled and elderly.
