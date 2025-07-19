76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sandbags available for Ascension and West Baton Rouge Parish residents

8 years 11 months 1 week ago Wednesday, August 10 2016 Aug 10, 2016 August 10, 2016 5:07 PM August 10, 2016 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Kevin Dupuy

GONZALES – Sandbags are now available at different locations across Ascension Parish and West Baton Rouge Parish Wednesday as officials prep for rainfall over the next few days.

More than 30,000 pre-filled sand bags are available for Ascension Parish residents at the following locations:

  • Prairieville Fire Department  

          14517 La. 73, Prairieville, La. 70769

  • 5th Ward Fire Department

          39110 La. 22, Darrow, La. 70725

  • 7th District Fire Department Station 71

          13432 Roddy Rd, Gonzales, La. 70737

  • St. Amant Fire Department

          44465 Stringer Bridge Rd, St. Amant, La. 70774

  • Ascension Parish DPW West

          725 Church Street, Donaldsonville, La. 70346

Trending News

  • Geismar Fire Department

          12171 La. 73, Geismar, La. 70734

Officials say parish emergency personnel will be on standby and waterways will be monitored as storms move over the parish.

West Baton Rouge Parish is also offering free sandbags to its residents at Rivault Park and the City Maintenance Barn on North 14th Street. Officials say there will also be pre-filled sandbags available for the disabled and elderly.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days