Sandbags available at Gonzales Wastewater Plant

Tuesday, May 27 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GONZALES - Residents of Gonzales can pick up sandbags on Tuesday at the Gonzales Wastewater Plant until 4 p.m. 

City government said people who want to pick a few up need to have their ID ready with a valid Gonzales address. 

For up-to-date weather information from Storm Station meteorologists, click here.

