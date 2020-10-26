82°
Sandbags available ahead of Zeta

28 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, October 26 2020 Oct 26, 2020 October 26, 2020 3:55 PM October 26, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ TV
By: News Staff

Information about sandbags available ahead of Zeta, set to make landfall in southeast Louisiana Wednesday.

St. James Parish

Sand and bags will be available; please bring a shovel:

Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 Highway 642 Paulina, LA 70763

Vacherie Fire Training Center - 29126 Health Unit St. Vacherie, LA 70090

Kingview Street Fire Station - 8120 Kingview Street, St. James, LA 70086

Gramercy Water Plant - 407 East Jefferson Highway, Gramercy, LA 70052

Lutcher Water Plant - 1132 Lutcher Avenue, Lutcher, LA 70071

