Sandbags available ahead of Zeta
Information about sandbags available ahead of Zeta, set to make landfall in southeast Louisiana Wednesday.
St. James Parish
Sand and bags will be available; please bring a shovel:
Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 Highway 642 Paulina, LA 70763
Vacherie Fire Training Center - 29126 Health Unit St. Vacherie, LA 70090
Kingview Street Fire Station - 8120 Kingview Street, St. James, LA 70086
Gramercy Water Plant - 407 East Jefferson Highway, Gramercy, LA 70052
Lutcher Water Plant - 1132 Lutcher Avenue, Lutcher, LA 70071
