Sandbags available ahead of Zeta

Information about sandbags available ahead of Zeta, set to make landfall in southeast Louisiana Wednesday.

Click HERE for the latest on the forecast.

Click HERE to stream WBRZ newscasts and WBRZ Plus.

St. James Parish

Sand and bags will be available; please bring a shovel:

Grand Point Fire Station - 32122 Highway 642 Paulina, LA 70763

Vacherie Fire Training Center - 29126 Health Unit St. Vacherie, LA 70090

Kingview Street Fire Station - 8120 Kingview Street, St. James, LA 70086

Gramercy Water Plant - 407 East Jefferson Highway, Gramercy, LA 70052

Lutcher Water Plant - 1132 Lutcher Avenue, Lutcher, LA 70071