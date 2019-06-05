Latest Weather Blog
Sandbags available ahead of potential heavy rainfall
BATON ROUGE- Parish officials are making sandbags available ahead of potential severe weather through Friday.
A Flash flood watch will be in effect until 7:00 p.m. Thursday afternoon but these hours may extend.
Sandbags will available at the following locations:
-BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds – 16072 Airline Highway
-BREC Alsen Park – 601 Old Rafe Meyer Road
-BREC Cadillac Street – 6117 Cadillac Street
-BREC Doyles Bayou Park – 7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
-BREC Flannery Road Park – 801 South Flannery Road
-BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park – 1702 Gardere Lane
-BREC Memorial Stadium – 1702 Foss Street
-BREC Lovett Road Park – 13443 Lovett Road
-St. George Fire Department Headquarters – 14100 Airline Highway
People are encouraged to bring shovels to fill sandbags.
