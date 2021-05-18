Latest Weather Blog
Sandbag locations in south Louisiana
Sandbag locations have been set up in response to heavy rainfall in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas on Monday and Tuesday.
Each location is listed below.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH
BREC Airline HighwayFairgrounds- 16072 Airline Highway
BREC Alsen Park- 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road
BREC Cadillac Street- 6117 Cadillac Street
BREC Doyles Bayou Park-7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road
BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park-1702 Gardere Lane
Back Parking lot of BREC Lovett Road Park-13443 Lovett Road
BREC Memorial Stadium- 1702 Foss Street
ASCENSION PARISH
Residents must bring their own shovels to the following locations:
Prairieville Fire Department
14517 LA-73, Prairieville, LA 70769
Paula Park
16470 Pailette Street, Prairieville, LA 70769
5th Ward Fire Department
39110 LA-22, Darrow, LA 70725
Butch Gore Memorial Park
14550 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant, LA 70774
Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1
13192 Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA 70737
Stevens Park
4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales, LA 70737
Donaldsonville-DPW West
725 Church Street, Donaldsonville, LA 70346
Jackie Robinson Memorial Park
35638 Coco Road, Geismar, LA 70734
