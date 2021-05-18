Sandbag locations in south Louisiana

Sandbag locations have been set up in response to heavy rainfall in Baton Rouge and surrounding areas on Monday and Tuesday.

Each location is listed below.

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH

BREC Airline HighwayFairgrounds- 16072 Airline Highway

BREC Alsen Park- 601 Old Rafe Mayer Road

BREC Cadillac Street- 6117 Cadillac Street

BREC Doyles Bayou Park-7801 Port Hudson-Pride Road

BREC Hartley-Vey at Gardere Park-1702 Gardere Lane

Back Parking lot of BREC Lovett Road Park-13443 Lovett Road

BREC Memorial Stadium- 1702 Foss Street

ASCENSION PARISH

Residents must bring their own shovels to the following locations:

Prairieville Fire Department

14517 LA-73, Prairieville, LA 70769

Paula Park

16470 Pailette Street, Prairieville, LA 70769

5th Ward Fire Department

39110 LA-22, Darrow, LA 70725

Butch Gore Memorial Park

14550 Harry Savoy Road, St. Amant, LA 70774

Ascension Parish Fire Protection District No. 1

13192 Airline Highway, Gonzales, LA 70737

Stevens Park

4323 Cannon Road, Gonzales, LA 70737

Donaldsonville-DPW West

725 Church Street, Donaldsonville, LA 70346

Jackie Robinson Memorial Park

35638 Coco Road, Geismar, LA 70734

