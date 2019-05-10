Sandbag locations announced for EBR in preparation for heavy rains

BATON ROUGE - Sandbags are available for residents in East Baton Rouge as more rain and thunderstorms move through the area.

Dr. Josh says a constant rain is not expected but advises that people check radar frequently. Click here for the latest updates from the WBRZ Weather Center.

Several areas saw flooding Thursday due to heavy rains. Parts of the Greater Baton Rouge area experienced flooding and other weather-related hazards while severe storms passed through the region. In Zachary, flooding was reported near Winn Dixie on Church Street.

EBR sandbag locations:

BREC Airline Highway Fairgrounds

BREC Alsen Park

BREC Cadillac Street

BREC Doyles Bayou Park

BREC Flannery Road Park

BREC Hartley-Very Park

BREC Memorial Stadium

BREC Lovett Road Park