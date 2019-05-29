82°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sand sacks, pumps help reduce flooding along LA 70

1 hour 54 minutes 40 seconds ago Wednesday, May 29 2019 May 29, 2019 May 29, 2019 7:56 AM May 29, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: Shawn Wilson

ST. MARTIN PARISH - It appears that the sand sacks and pumps placed along part of LA 70 in lower St. Martin Parish are helping with flooding.

DOTD deployed the devices last week. The  sand sacks are located along LA 70 approximately two miles north of the Stephensville Road intersection. DOTD also put message boards, lights, and barricades in place to make sure drivers are careful when driving in the area.

Crews also place approximately 6,000 feet of aqua dams along LA 70 between LA 996 and LA 69 in Assumption Parish

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days