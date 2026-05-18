San Diego police say they are responding to an active shooter at a local mosque

SAN DIEGO (AP) — An active shooter opened fire at a San Diego mosque Monday, and police believe people have been shot, authorities said.

Officer Anthony Carrasco said people reported multiple shots at the Islamic Center of San Diego, about 9 miles (14 km) north of downtown San Diego. It was unclear if the shooter was outside or inside, or had been captured yet. The San Diego Police Department posted that the scene is “still active but contained.”

Carrasco said he did not have more information at the moment.

The Islamic Center is the largest mosque in San Diego County, according to its website. The campus includes the Al Rashid School, which the website says offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies and the Quran.

Aerial TV footage showed more than a dozen children holding hands and being walked out of the parking lot of the center that is surrounded by scores of police vehicles. The white mosque is in a neighborhood of homes, apartments and strip malls with Middle Eastern restaurants and markets.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office said he was being briefed.

“We are grateful to the first responders on the scene working to protect the community and urge everyone to follow guidance from local authorities,” his office posted on the social platform X.