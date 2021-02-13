Samsung temporarily halts production of Galaxy Note 7 amid replacement phone concerns

Samsung is temporarily halting its production of Galaxy Note 7 smart phones as fears spread that even replacement versions of the phone can burst into flames.

Production of the phones has been temporarily suspended, according to the company.

"We are temporarily adjusting the Galaxy Note7 production schedule in order to take further steps to ensure quality and safety matters," a company spokesperson said.

The announcement is the latest in a string of setbacks for Samsung over the Note 7, one of its popular devices. It comes following cell phone carriers in the U.S. saying they would stop offering replacement Note 7 phones after concerns that the new versions are not safer from fire risks than the originals.

After the Galaxy Note 7 hit stores in August, some users reported that their phones were smoking and even catching fire. Samsung recalled about 2.5 million of the devices worldwide last month, stating that the batteries were overheating the phones and causing them to ignite.

Replacement phones were an effort to solve the issue for those who wished to exchange the faulty devices, however customers have been reporting the same problems with their new phones.

In the past week, a user reported his replacement phone caught fire, even though it was not plugged in to charge. In a separate instance, smoke started billowing from a replacement Galaxy Note 7 while on a Southwest Airlines plane before it departed, and prompted the flight's cancellation. The incident is being investigated by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

Phone carriers have already begun to take action as AT&T stopped exchanging Note 7s, "pending further investigation of these reported incidents."

T-Mobile also said that it would suspend sales of all Note 7s, including replacement models.