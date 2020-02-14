Sammy's Grill on Highland Road to reopen under new ownership

BATON ROUGE - A popular capital city restaurant that temporarily closed due to financial problems is scheduled to reopen within the next "30 to 40 days."

According to The Advocate, a local businessman named Wayne Stabiler will take over Sammy's Grill on Highland Road and give the restaurant a new name.

But Stabiler told The Advocate a new name doesn't mean everything will change.

Instead, Stabiler indicated that once he reopens the location, former customers will find the restaurant is "very close to what it was before."

He described the reopened eatery as casual dining with a menu that specializes in seafood, including boiled crawfish.

Stablier said, "It's not going to be high end by any means. It will just be a little bit better.”

Stabiler owns several restaurants including Little Village in downtown Baton Rouge and Airline Highway, Stab's Steak & Seafood in Central, as well as Palermo Ristorante and Stab's Prime Steak and Seafood.

After serving Baton Rouge diners for 30 years, Sammy's Grill closed it's doors on Jan. 10.

While speaking with The Advocate's reporters, Stabiler sounded as though he'd long been an admirer of the location and looked forward to reopening it.

“It’s an icon,” he said. “I’ve been going there for 30-something years. It’s just a great spot.”