Sammy's Grill in Zachary will close its doors after 20 years in business

Saturday, May 18 2019
By: WBRZ Staff

ZACHARY- Sammy's Grill, a 20-year-old local favorite will permanently close its doors.

The seafood restaurant announced in a Facebook post-Saturday afternoon that June 16th would be their final day in business.

The restaurant mentioned they are closing in order to "reallocate their resources to further their brand."

