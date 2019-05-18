87°
Latest Weather Blog
Sammy's Grill in Zachary will close its doors after 20 years in business
ZACHARY- Sammy's Grill, a 20-year-old local favorite will permanently close its doors.
The seafood restaurant announced in a Facebook post-Saturday afternoon that June 16th would be their final day in business.
The restaurant mentioned they are closing in order to "reallocate their resources to further their brand."
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRPD bringing new basketball hoops to local community
-
Frustrated crowd forms at BRCC as parents reportedly locked out of high...
-
Frustrated crowd forms at BRCC as parents reportedly locked out of high...
-
Alleged cheating on state exams under investigation at Glen Oaks High
-
Students spend year fixing up car for local teacher with no vehicle