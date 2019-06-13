89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Same-sex couple featured on 'My Little Pony' for first time

52 minutes 33 seconds ago Thursday, June 13 2019 Jun 13, 2019 June 13, 2019 3:49 PM June 13, 2019 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Discovery Family
NEW YORK (AP) - Coinciding with Pride Month, the Discovery Family cartoon series "My Little Pony" has introduced a same-sex couple on the show for the first time.
  
Writer-producer Michael Vogel told People on Thursday that the timing of the episode, "The Last Crusade," is a happy coincidence.  The episode introduces a lesbian couple, Aunt Holiday and Auntie Lofty. They care for Scootaloo.
  
The episode has already aired in Europe and will air in the United States on Saturday. In May, the animated children's series "Arthur" on PBS showed the gay wedding of Arthur's teacher, Mr. Ratburn.
  
Co-showrunner Nicole Dubuc told Buzzfeed News the core of "My Little Pony" is to show what truly defines a family - love.
Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days