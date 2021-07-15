Same pattern to play out for much of the 7-Day Forecast

The daily showers and thunderstorms will increase again over the next two days. After the weekend, a front will stall in the area to make it wetter yet!

Next 24 Hours: The daily shower machine will shut down overnight with gradually clearing skies. Low temperatures will level off in the low to mid 70s. The number of showers and thunderstorms will tick up on Friday. 50 to 70 percent of the 13 Parish, 3 County Forecast Area is expected to pick up rain. High temperatures will achieve the upper 80s by about noon before dropping off into the upper 70s and low 80s once clouds and showers form.

Up Next: On Saturday, instability will increase leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms breaking out from late morning through the afternoon. Then, Sunday may offer just a bit more dry time although showers and thunderstorms will certainly stay in the forecast. The key is, neither weekend day will be a total washout. As if we needed more rain, a weak cold front will move into the region and stall through the first half of next week. With the front acting as an added trigger to daytime warming and the marine breeze, daily coverage will be robust. These warm season boomers are always capable of frequent lightning, gusty wind, and brief bouts of heavy rain. Some street and poor drainage flooding will be possible. Through the extended period, high temperatures will be in the upper 80s, slightly below average due to increased clouds and showers. CLICK HERE for your full 7-Day Forecast.

The Tropics: For the Caribbean Sea and Gulf of Mexico, no tropical development is expected over the next five days. For the latest tropical forecasts and information, visit the WBRZ Hurricane Center as we navigate all 183 Days of Hurricane Season.

The Explanation: On Friday, a weak upper level trough will set up just north of the forecast area while higher than average atmospheric moisture remains in place. The upper level trough will not completely overtake the area and therefore while instability will increase slightly, it will not be drastic and daily rain coverage will only tick up a bit. Daytime warming and marine breezes will be the primary triggers for showers and thunderstorms but since surface winds will be light, it will take well into the mid-morning hours, and perhaps even early afternoon to fire up the activity. The upper level trough will be better positioned over the area by Saturday to increase instability across the area leading to greater coverage in showers and thunderstorms and equal chances across the forecast area with no one spot more likely than another to receive rain. Monday through Wednesday, a weak cold front will stall somewhere between the I-10 and I-20 corridors. With this boundary in close proximity to the region, it will provide a focus for even more showers and thunderstorms to develop from the late morning to late afternoon hours. A threat for locally high rainfall rates will exist and so we will need to be aware that street and poor drainage flooding issues could occur. Given the increased rain coverage next week, temperatures should be slightly cooler than average in the mid to upper 80s.

--Josh

The WBRZ Weather Team is here for you, on every platform. Your weather updates can be found on News 2, wbrz.com, and the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates while you are on the go.