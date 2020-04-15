Sam's Club invites healthcare workers, first responders to shop during 'Hero's Hours'

55°
Wednesday, April 15 2020
BATON ROUGE - Sam's Club locations across the nation are showing their support of healthcare workers and first responders. 

On Wednesday morning the company announced, via its blog, that no longer would only some of its locations hold designated 'Hero's Hours' as special shopping times reserved for first responders and healthcare workers, now all Sam's Clubs locations would implement this program. 

Beginning Friday, April 17, every Sam's Club store in the US will reserve Sunday's from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m. exclusively for these heroic club members to shop.

The company also mentioned that all shoppers entering Sam's Club will be provided with a mask for safety.

