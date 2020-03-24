Sam's Club announces special hours, concierge service for seniors during public health emergency

Sam's Club announced two new programs at stores nationwide that will assist seniors and those with disabilities while shopping during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Early shopping hours will be made available starting Thursday, March 26, and will continue every Tuesday and Thursday from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. These hours are specifically for seniors, those with disabilities or compromised immune systems, according to the release.

The pharmacy and optical center will also have the altered hours until further notice, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Lance de la Rosa says.

The Club will also offer a concierge "shop from your car" service during the special hours. Members can shop at Sam's Club without leaving their car. From a designated parking spot, members can place their order from their car and a Sam's Club employee will grab the items on the list, the release states.

Read the full release here.