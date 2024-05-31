72°
Salvation Army unveils new emergency response vehicle

2 hours 29 minutes 34 seconds ago Friday, May 31 2024 May 31, 2024 May 31, 2024 4:03 PM May 31, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Lauren Hawkins

BATON ROUGE — The Salvation Army participated in a ribbon-cutting ceremony in honor of the new emergency response vehicle that Albertsons Grocery funded on Friday.

This addition comes just before hurricane season as, experts predict that this hurricane season will be very active. 

"Thanks to Albertsons, we can now quickly and effectively deploy more disaster vehicles if needed, " Commander of the Baton Rouge Salvation Army Brian Hicks said. 

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome also attended the event where she spoke about the partnership of this donation. 

"The partnership of the salvation army and Albertson's certainly speaks to the fact of big possibilities...we realize that when we have a crisis or an emergency that our non-profit organizations...our volunteer organizations are vital," Broome said. 

