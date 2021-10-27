Salvation Army to host drive-thru food box giveaway, Friday

BATON ROUGE - The Salvation Army of Greater Baton Rouge will host a drive-thru food box giveaway Friday, October 29 at 10 a.m.

According to a Wednesday news release, 250 plus food boxes filled with canned goods, dry goods and assorted drinks will be distributed to individuals and families in need while supplies last.



The Salvation Army is still practicing COVID-19 safety guidelines. For this reason, this food box giveaway will take place in the form of a drive-thru line in the Salvation Army building's front parking lot (7361 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge).

Guests are asked to remain in their vehicles as The Salvation Army's vaccinated staff loads food and drinks into each automobile.



