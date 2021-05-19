76°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Salvage crews preparing to recover Seacor Power from Gulf of Mexico

1 hour 42 minutes 12 seconds ago Wednesday, May 19 2021 May 19, 2021 May 19, 2021 5:13 PM May 19, 2021 in News
Source: NOLA.com
By: WBRZ Staff

HOUMA - Crews are now working to recover the capsized Seacor Power lift boat from the Gulf of Mexico after draining it of more than 20,000 gallons of diesel fuel.

NOLA.com reports the U.S. Coast Guard plans to refloat the vessel after salvage crews remove debris from the site. Crews drilled holes into the ship's fuel tanks and used a hose to transfer the diesel to portable tanks. Over 4,500 gallons of hydraulic fluid is still on Seacor Power and is set to be removed once the ship is raised.

The U.S. Coast Guard says several factors like weather and changes to the structure could affect this stage of recovery. The agency has not given an exact timeline but says they do not expect the boat to be raised this month. They hope this next step will help the ongoing investigation into what happened onboard.

Trending News

The Seacor Power lift boat capsized on April 13 near Port Fourchon after encountering winds over 92 miles per hour and seas up to 12 feet. Six of the crew were rescued, another six were recovered dead, and seven are still missing and presumed dead.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days