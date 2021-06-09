90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Salvage crew will remove capsized Seacor boat from gulf in sections

3 hours 14 minutes 15 seconds ago Wednesday, June 09 2021 Jun 9, 2021 June 09, 2021 11:47 AM June 09, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

PORT FOURCHON - Workers plan to break down the sunken Seacor Power lift boat into sections before it's ultimately salvaged and taken back to shore, officials announced Wednesday.

The U.S. Coast Guard said the vessel is still in the same location where it capsized April 13, but cracks have begun to form in its structure. The damage to the boat means a salvage crew will have to disassemble it into sections and take it back to the mainland over multiple trips, according to a Coast Guard statement.

A barge is being outfitted with a pump system that will allow it to submerge and position itself under the lift boat so it can lift the larger sections out of the water. 

Officials said they expect the largest sections to be removed by the end of June. Seacor will keep crews in the area through the end of July to recover any remaining debris from the seafloor. 

The safety zone extending a mile around the wreckage, as well as a temporary flight restriction over a five-mile radius of the gulf, will remain in place until salvage operations are complete. 

Six people were rescued in the days following the disaster nearly two months ago. Six bodies were found and another seven are still missing and presumed dead.

