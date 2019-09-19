85°
Salty shrimp boat captain used anchor to take out fellow shrimper fishing 'in his spot'

2 hours 1 minute 38 seconds ago Thursday, September 19 2019 Sep 19, 2019 September 19, 2019 4:47 PM September 19, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Jeremy Krail

SLIDELL - Deputies had to intervene in an usual parking dispute in St. Tammany Parish Wednesday.

The sheriff's office says Casey Russell, a 35-year-old shrimp boat captain from Slidell, is on the hook for allegedly damaging another fisherman's vessel.

Deputies were first called to the Rigolets Pass near Geoghegan Canal Wednesday afternoon after receiving word of the squabble between two shrimp boats.

Investigators say Russell became boiling mad after he found the other captain fishing "in his spot" and intentionally entangled his anchor in the other boats' nets. He then allegedly used his boat to drag the vessel, damaging it and causing it to take on water.

Russell was taken into custody and booked on one count of aggravated criminal damage to property. He was additionally ticketed for interfering with a commercial fisherman.

