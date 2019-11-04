Salmonella outbreak results in one death, sickens residents across six U.S. states

A salmonella outbreak that’s resulted in one death and ten illnesses has impacted at least six U.S. states.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) linked the outbreak to ground beef. According to USA Today, late Friday afternoon the CDC informed the public of its investigation into salmonella cases in California, Colorado, Kansas, Texas, Iowa, and Oklahoma.

The CDC warns this particular strain of the disease is ‘more severe’ than normal. It’s called Salmonella Dublin, and has previously been a risk to people with chronic illnesses and to those who ingest unpasteurized dairy products or raw calf-liver extracts.

The CDC says it has yet to identify the supplier of the contaminated beef and goes on to assure the public that neither is the CDC advising consumers to stop eating thoroughly cooked ground beef nor is it urging retailers to stop selling the product.

That said, fans of ground beef should keep in mind the following suggestions when handling ground beef products:

-Ground beef should be cooked to an internal temperature of 160 degrees before being consumed.

-Raw meat handlers should wash their hands for at least 20 seconds with soap and water after contact.

-Any surfaces or utensils exposed to raw ground beef should be thoroughly cleaned.

The CDC warns there may be additional unreported cases across the nation, saying, “Illnesses might not yet be reported due to the time it takes between when someone becomes ill and when the illness is reported.”

It typically takes up to four weeks for salmonella to be reported.