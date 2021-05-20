Salma Hayek reveals details of her nearly fatal battle with COVID

A familiar face in Hollywood is speaking out about her ordeal with COVID-19 early on in the pandemic.

Salma Hayek, the 54-year-old star of Like a Boss and Desperado, says she battled a near-fatal case of the virus that resulted in the deaths of over 500,000 people in the U.S., according to CNN.

Hayek recently spoke with reporters from entertainment magazine, Variety, saying she contracted the virus early on in the pandemic and almost ended up in the hospital.

"My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad," Hayek told Variety. "I said, 'No, thank you. I'd rather die at home.'"

Hayek said she was in self-isolation at her home for seven weeks and put on oxygen.

But she is now in good spirits and back at work in Hollywood.

The actress is focuse on her role in Ridley Scott's "House of Gucci."

Despite her work ethic, Hayek says she still doesn't have the energy she once had.

As of Thursdayover 33 million COVID-19 cases were reported in the US.