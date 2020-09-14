Sally now a category 1 hurricane

As of 11:30 am Monday, Hurricane Sally was located 135 miles ESE of the mouth of the Mississippi River, moving to the WNW at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 90mph. (Placed further east than previously thought.) A slow forward speed will create major concerns for storm surge and heavy rain near and to the east of center.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A HURRICANE WARNING is in effect for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. James. This means storm surge, rain, wind over 74mph and tornadoes will be possible.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Helena and St. Mary, as well as Amite and Pike counties in Mississippi. This means rain, wind over 39mph and tornadoes will be possible.

A STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect along the tidal lakes, where 4 - 6 feet of surge is possible as Sally tracks inland. Much higher amounts are expected from Lake Borgne to the Mississippi Coast.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. Helena, St. James and Tangipahoa Parishes, as well as and Pike County. This means 6"+ of rain could produce flooding in a short time.

LOCAL FORECAST AND EXPECTED IMPACTS:

Our local area could begin to see impacts from Sally likely Tuesday morning, lingering through Wednesday afternoon. Overall, impacts will be very low for the Metro Area. By Thursday, our weather pattern will begin to quiet down with only a slight chance of showers and storms through the end of the week.

Metro Baton Rouge: Any impacts from Sally will be isolated to the individual storms that move through the area. Given the latest forecast, sustained tropical storm force winds over 39mph are unlikely in and around the city. However, with a gust or two still possible we cannot rule out isolated tree damage and power outages. Since the city and surrounding areas are expected to be west of Sally's center, rainfall amounts should be manageable. 0.5 - 1"+ over a span of several days.

Locations south and east of Baton Rouge: For areas surrounding Lake Maurepas, Lake Pontchartrain and close to I-55, tropical storm force winds over 39mph are possible. Scattered tree damage and some power outages could occur. This area is still expected to be west of center but close enough for slightly higher rainfall totals of 3 - 7" over a few days. Any isolated higher amounts could create flooding and even some river rises. Finally, surge could be a serious problem, especially for south and east facing shorelines. Those with property along the lakes should complete preparations for 4 - 6' of inundation.

The trends have been positive for the Baton Rouge Metro Area. If Sally continues to shift east, impacts will be very low. Locations south and east of Baton Rouge, closer to the tidal lakes, should remain prepared for a strong storm but may also be spared with continued eastward trends. Keep in mind, a trend is just that and we do not want you to let your guard down, yet.

