Sally continues to strengthen, but track shifts more east

As of 4pm Monday, Hurricane Sally was located 105 miles E of the mouth of the Mississippi River, moving to the WNW at 6 mph with maximum sustained winds of 100mph. A slow forward speed will create major concerns for storm surge and heavy rain near and to the east of center.

WATCHES AND WARNINGS:

A HURRICANE WARNING is in effect for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, Tangipahoa and St. James.

A TROPICAL STORM WARNING is in effect for East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, St. Helena and St. Mary, as well as Amite and Pike counties in Mississippi.

A STORM SURGE WARNING is in effect along the tidal lakes, where 3 - 5 feet of surge is possible as Sally tracks inland. Much higher amounts are expected from Lake Borgne to the Mississippi Coast.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for Ascension, Assumption, Livingston, St. Helena, St. James and Tangipahoa Parishes, as well as and Pike County.

LOCAL FORECAST AND EXPECTED IMPACTS:

Our local area could begin to see impacts from Sally likely Tuesday morning, lingering through Wednesday afternoon. Overall, impacts will be very low for the Metro Area. By Thursday, our weather pattern will begin to quiet down with only a slight chance of showers and storms through the end of the week.

Metro Baton Rouge: Any impacts from Sally will be isolated to the individual storms that move through the area. Given the latest forecast, sustained tropical storm force winds over 39mph are unlikely in and around the city. Since the city and surrounding areas are expected to be west of Sally's center, rainfall amounts should be manageable. 0.5 - 1" over a span of several days.

Locations south and east of Baton Rouge: For areas surrounding Lake Maurepas, Lake Pontchartrain and close to I-55, some elevated breezes are possible, but tropical storm force winds are becoming more unlikely. This area is still expected to be west of center but close enough for slightly higher rainfall totals of 1 - 3" over a few days. Finally, surge could still be a problem, especially for south and east facing shorelines. Those with property along the lakes should complete preparations for 3 - 5' of inundation.

