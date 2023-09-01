96°
Sales tax holiday in effect for guns, ammo, more

By: Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Purchases of firearms, ammunition and a wide range of hunting supplies are exempt from state sales tax beginning Friday as part of the Louisiana Second Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday, state officials said.

The exemption, which runs through Sunday, applies to all consumer purchases of firearms, ammunition and specified hunting supplies, including archery items, hunting apparel and certain types of knives, the state Department of Revenue said in a news release Tuesday.

Items not eligible include hunting dogs, animal feed, off-road vehicles and vessels such as airboats.

The exemption applies to individual purchases only.

The sales tax holiday was reinstated by lawmakers this year. It had been suspended since 2018.

