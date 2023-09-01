95°
Latest Weather Blog
Sales tax holiday in effect for guns, ammo, more
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Purchases of firearms, ammunition and a wide range of hunting supplies are exempt from state sales tax beginning Friday as part of the Louisiana Second Amendment Weekend Sales Tax Holiday, state officials said.
The exemption, which runs through Sunday, applies to all consumer purchases of firearms, ammunition and specified hunting supplies, including archery items, hunting apparel and certain types of knives, the state Department of Revenue said in a news release Tuesday.
Items not eligible include hunting dogs, animal feed, off-road vehicles and vessels such as airboats.
The exemption applies to individual purchases only.
Trending News
The sales tax holiday was reinstated by lawmakers this year. It had been suspended since 2018.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Happy birthday Daisy Rowan! West Feliciana resident turns 104 Friday
-
BRPD disbands police unit linked to 'Brave Cave' investigation
-
Home invasion suspect barricaded inside apartment off Boulevard de Province; residents evacuated
-
Home invasion suspect barricaded inside apartment off Boulevard de Province; residents evacuated
-
No barbecue at the tailgate? Governor asks football fans to pause grilling...