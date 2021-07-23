92°
Saints WR Michael Thomas likely to miss start of 2021 season

Friday, July 23 2021
NEW ORLEANS- New Orleans Saints' star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the start of the season after undergoing ankle surgery.

The surgery, which took place in June, repaired the ligaments in his ankle but requires a four-month recovery time.

His injury also complicates the debate over whether Jameis Winston or Taysom Hill will start at quarterback next season.

The Saints currently have Tre'Quan Smith, Marquez Callaway and Deonte Harris as strong receivers. They only picked up one WR in the most recent draft, Kawaan Baker. The team has been checking in on available free-agent wide receivers to help fill the gaps.

