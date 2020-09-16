78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to miss several weeks with ankle injury

6 hours 58 minutes 52 seconds ago Tuesday, September 15 2020 Sep 15, 2020 September 15, 2020 6:20 PM September 15, 2020 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints' star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the next several games due to an ankle injury he suffered in the team's season-opener.

Thomas suffered the injury late in the Saints' win over the Buccaneers Sunday, prompting him to miss the rest of that game. He was originally expected to miss at least one game, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Tuesday that the injury was worse than first thought.

The Saints are next scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on WBRZ Monday night.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days