Saints WR Michael Thomas expected to miss several weeks with ankle injury
NEW ORLEANS - The Saints' star wide receiver Michael Thomas is expected to miss the next several games due to an ankle injury he suffered in the team's season-opener.
Thomas suffered the injury late in the Saints' win over the Buccaneers Sunday, prompting him to miss the rest of that game. He was originally expected to miss at least one game, but NFL Network's Ian Rapoport said Tuesday that the injury was worse than first thought.
Given this year’s rules, Injured Reserve is possible for Michael Thomas. It might protect him from fighting his way onto the field. Because he’ll be trying... https://t.co/Ufy0tYLQMT— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 15, 2020
The Saints are next scheduled to take on the Las Vegas Raiders on WBRZ Monday night.
