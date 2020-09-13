89°
Saints win season opener against Buccaneers 34-23
The New Orleans Saints opened up their season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
The Buccaneers took an early 7-0 lead after a 2-yard Tom Bradv touchdown run.
The Black and Gold responded with 24 unanswered points as Alvin Kamara rushed for two touchdowns.
Tom Brady helped bring his team back in the game in the third quarter before the Saints extended their lead to 34-17.
With under three minutes to play, Tampa Bay cut the lead to 10.
The Saints start their season 1-0.
