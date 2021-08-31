91°
Saints will stay out of New Orleans for now; home opener likely to move

5 hours 44 minutes 12 seconds ago Tuesday, August 31 2021
Source: ESPN
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints football team is expected to avoid New Orleans for weeks as their home city struggles to recover from Hurricane Ida.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Sean Payton expects the team to avoid New Orleans through September. The Saints evacuated to Dallas last week ahead of Ida's landfall in southeast Louisiana.

The city was slammed by Hurricane Ida this weekend, and most of the city is still without power as of Tuesday afternoon.

The Saints are currently slated to play their home opener against the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon. 

