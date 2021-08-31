Saints will stay out of New Orleans for now; home opener likely to move

NEW ORLEANS - The Saints football team is expected to avoid New Orleans for weeks as their home city struggles to recover from Hurricane Ida.

On Tuesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that Sean Payton expects the team to avoid New Orleans through September. The Saints evacuated to Dallas last week ahead of Ida's landfall in southeast Louisiana.

The city was slammed by Hurricane Ida this weekend, and most of the city is still without power as of Tuesday afternoon.

Saints’ HC Sean Payton told reporters that the team will be away from New Orleans through September as the city recovers from Hurricane Ida. This means the regular-season week 1 Packers-Saints matchup is not expected to be played in New Orleans, as scheduled. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 31, 2021

The Saints are currently slated to play their home opener against the Green Bay Packers Sunday afternoon.