Saints will play first away game without fans after Raiders announce stadium restrictions

1 hour 37 minutes 36 seconds ago Monday, August 03 2020 Aug 3, 2020 August 03, 2020 2:21 PM August 03, 2020 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

LAS VEGAS - At least one of the Saints' regular season games of the 2020 season will be played with no fans in attendance.

The Raiders announced Monday that the team will not allow fans to attend games at Allegiant Stadium during the team's inaugural season in Las Vegas.

The NFL has not set any guidelines for seating at stadiums for the upcoming season, allowing teams to make their own decisions on how many fans to admit, if any, during games. 

While the Saints haven't announced plans to ban fans from the Superdome, the stadium is restricting seating in sections nearest the field is expected to significantly cut back on gameday attendance.

