LIVE UPDATES: Saints 10 - Vikings 20 | 3rd Quarter

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints are back at home for a big showdown against the Minnesota Vikings.

Saints (13-3) are hosting the Minnesota Vikings (10-6) at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome for the NFL Wild Card Round.

The Saints defense set the tone early as Janoris Jenkins forced the ball ut of Vikings receiver Adam Thielen's hands. It was recovered by Vonn Bell.

That would lead to a Saints field goal to give New Orleans a 3-0 lead in the first quatrer.

Minnesota would respond on their ensuing drive. They drove 11 plays and 50-yards down the field to tie the game on a Dan Bailey 43-yard field goal.

Swiss army knife Taysom Hill would help lead the charge in the second quarter. A 50-yard Hill throw to Deonte Harris set up an Alvin Kamara set up a 4-yard touchdown to give the Saints their lead back.

The Vikings could cut into that lead on their next drive. 72-yards down the field before the Saints got a stop and forced a 21-yard field goal by Dan Bailey to make it 10-6 with under 3 minutes to play in the 1st half.

Then later in the 2nd quarter, Minnesota would take advantage of a Drew Brees interception with just over 2 minutes remaining. They would drive 45-yards into the endzone to give them a lead before the half.

On the ensuing kickoff Deonte Harris would return the ball 45-yards. After a Drew Brees completion to get the Vikings 25-yard line, Wil Lutz missed the field goal.

Saints would trail 13-10 heading into halftime.

The Vikings would extend their lead the second half on a Dalvin Cook touchdown run in the third quater to put them up 20-10.