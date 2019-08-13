Saints Using Joint Practice with Chargers as Opportunity for Intense Game Like Situations

The New Orleans Saints will have two full days of practice with their next preseason opponent the Los Angeles Chargers. Since the starters, like Drew Brees, are limited in their participation during these preseason games, the joint practices serve as an opportunity for reps against a different opponent with game like situations.

"You want those live reps. Because you know in practice, it's a practice rep and you can go back and watch the tape. You can go back and get it corrected. In a game it's almost like it is what it is. It's on tape. You can't get that rep back" says linebacker Demario Davis.

Sean Payton sees the practices in a more controlled chaos light.

"You can essentially script out what you want to see and who you want to see do it for your own team. Sometimes it's a little bit more difficult in the course of a game."

The Saints and Chargers will share a practice field on Thursday and Friday before squaring off in their preseason matchup on Sunday.