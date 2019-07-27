75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Saints Training Camp Day 1 Practice Report

8 hours 23 minutes 4 seconds ago Friday, July 26 2019 Jul 26, 2019 July 26, 2019 5:59 PM July 26, 2019 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Sports Staff

METAIRIE-  Saints training camp got underway Thursday morning in Metairie ahead of the 2019 football season. 

Following day one of practice, Reggie Chatman and Matt Trent breakdown the biggest storylines from the day including the wide receiver room taking advantage of extra reps while Michael Thomas holds out for a new contract extension.

Also mentioned is just how Alvin Kamara plans to build on the success heading into year three.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days