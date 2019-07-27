75°
Saints Training Camp Day 1 Practice Report
METAIRIE- Saints training camp got underway Thursday morning in Metairie ahead of the 2019 football season.
Following day one of practice, Reggie Chatman and Matt Trent breakdown the biggest storylines from the day including the wide receiver room taking advantage of extra reps while Michael Thomas holds out for a new contract extension.
Also mentioned is just how Alvin Kamara plans to build on the success heading into year three.
