Saints trading for veteran running back Mark Ingram

Photo: Michael C. Hebert / New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS - A former fan favorite is making his return to the Saints roster.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday that the team is trading for Texans running back Mark Ingram.

Reunion: The #Saints are trading for old friend and current #Texans RB Mark Ingram, per me and @TomPelissero. He fills a big need, landing back in New Orleans to do so. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 27, 2021

Ingram played his first eight seasons with New Orleans. In 2017, Ingram and Alvin Kamara became the first running back duo in NFL history to each have over 1,500 scrimmage yards in the same season. The Baltimore Ravens ultimately signed him to a $15 million in 2019.

The Ravens waived Ingram in 2020, and he was picked up by the Texans on a one-year contract.