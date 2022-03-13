32°
Saints' top draft choice Peat ready for likely first start

6 years 5 months 2 days ago Friday, October 09 2015
Source: Associated Press

METAIRIE, La. - New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton says the club is "looking at" playing first-round draft choice Andrus Peat at left tackle on Sunday in Philadelphia.

Terron Armstead normally starts at that spot, but he has not practiced this week after playing through a knee injury in last Sunday night's victory over Dallas.

Peat was drafted 13th overall out of Stanford last spring. He has been substituted into the lineup during parts of regular season games, including last Sunday while Armstead was temporarily sidelined. He has also lined up as a blocking tight end in certain situations.

Peat, whose father is a former NFL offensive lineman, says he has been working extra on his own to be prepared and is excited about the prospect of making his first NFL start.

