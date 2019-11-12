Saints to hold open practices during minicamp

Image via NewOrleansSaints.com

NEW ORLEANS – Saints fans will get a chance to see the team during open practices at minicamp later this month.

The practices will run from June 13 – 15 at the team's practice facility in Metairie. There is no charge to view the practices.

Below is the practice schedule:

Tuesday, June 13:

11:00 am – 1:20 pm Practice – (Open to the Public)



Wednesday, June 14:

11:00 am – 1:20 pm Practice – (Open to the Public)



Thursday, June 15:

11:00 am – 1:20 pm Practice – (Open to the Public)

In the event of inclement weather, the team may move practice indoors with little or no advance warning. Fans attending the open practice will not be allowed inside the facility due to space limitations if inclement weather forces the team indoors.



Gates will be open to the public 45 minutes before each practices begins.



More information can be found by clicking here.