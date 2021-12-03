Saints' Taysom Hill may need surgery after suffering hand injury in Thursday night loss

Photo: New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS - Quarterback Taysom Hill is likely to miss even more time in what is looking more and more like a lost season for the Saints.

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hill may have suffered a torn tendon in the middle finger of his throwing hand during Thursday night's loss to the Cowboys.

#Saints QB Taysom Hill is feared to have suffered a torn tendon in his middle finger that may necessitate surgery at some point, sources say. More tests are coming. The injury, called Mallet Finger, was one of the ailments that #Seahawks QB Russell Wilson had earlier in the year. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 3, 2021

Hill, who got the start Thursday over struggling back-up Trevor Siemian, has already missed several games this season due to a concussion. Siemian went 0-4 as the Saints starter after taking over for an injured Jameis Winston in the team's Halloween win over the Buccaneers.