Saints' Taysom Hill may need surgery after suffering hand injury in Thursday night loss

By: WBRZ Staff
Photo: New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS - Quarterback Taysom Hill is likely to miss even more time in what is looking more and more like a lost season for the Saints. 

NFL insider Ian Rapoport reported that Hill may have suffered a torn tendon in the middle finger of his throwing hand during Thursday night's loss to the Cowboys. 

Hill, who got the start Thursday over struggling back-up Trevor Siemian, has already missed several games this season due to a concussion. Siemian went 0-4 as the Saints starter after taking over for an injured Jameis Winston in the team's Halloween win over the Buccaneers. 

