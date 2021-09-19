85°
Saints take on the Carolina Panthers in first NFC South matchup of 2021 season
CAROLINA - The Saints are on the road this week taking on the Carolina Panthers in the first NFC South matchup of the 2021 season.
The Saints are coming of a dominant week one performance against the Green Bay Packers, winning the game 38-3.
Quarterback Jameis Winston will attempt to follow up on his strong five touchdown performance in his second start of the post Drew Brees era.
Carolina is coming off a narrow week one victory against the New York Jets.
Kickoff is at noon.
