Saints take on Raiders in Las Vegas Monday night; watch live on WBRZ

Saints take on Raiders in Las Vegas Monday night

LAS VEGAS - The Saints are making closing out week two of the 2020 NFL season in prime time Monday night.

New Orleans got off to a strong start with a pair of scoring drives in the first quarter, with their first drive ending in a Wil Lutz field goal and their second ending on a goal line touchdown run by Alvin Kamara to jump up 10-0 to start the game.

The Raiders would eventual answer with a touchdown of their own to fullback Alec Ingold to start the second quarter.

The Saints would respond immediately with a goal line touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Jared Cook extending the lead 17-10.

Las Vegas would not go away so soon...quarterback Derek Carr threw a touchdown pass late in the half to wide out Zay Jones to make it 17 to 14.

Check the feed below for live updates.

