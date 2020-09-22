Saints take on Raiders in Las Vegas Monday night; watch live on WBRZ

LAS VEGAS - The Saints are making closing out week two of the 2020 NFL season in prime time Monday night.

New Orleans got off to a strong start with a pair of scoring drives in the first quarter, with their first drive ending in a Wil Lutz field goal and their second ending on a goal line touchdown run by Alvin Kamara to jump up 10-0 to start the game.

The Raiders would eventual answer with a touchdown of their own to fullback Alec Ingold to start the second quarter.

The Saints would respond immediately with a goal line touchdown pass from Drew Brees to Jared Cook extending the lead 17-10.

Las Vegas would not go away so soon...quarterback Derek Carr threw a touchdown pass late in the half to wide out Zay Jones to make it 17 to 14.

The Raiders would take advantage of an interception by Drew Brees, tying the game at 17 right before halftime.

Things would get worse for the Saints, as the Raiders opened up the second half with a touchdown pass to Darren Waller to take their first lead of the game, 24-17.

The hole only got deeper for the Saints after Raider runningback Jalen Richard scored his first touchdown of the night mid way through the fourth quarter, extending the lead 31-17.

New Orleans would bounce back with a touchdown, trimming the deficit 31-24 late in the fourth quarter but in the end it the Raiders edge it out, 34-24, to open their first home game in Las Vegas.

Saints fall to 1-1 on the season and will take on the Green Bay Packers next week in New Orleans.

