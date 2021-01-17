Saints take on NFC rival Tampa Bay Buccaneers in NFC Divisional Round

NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Saints take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFC Divisional round of the NFL Playoffs Sunday night in the Super-Dome.

Saints looking to take the series against the Bucs this year, after winning the first two in the regular season.This is also will be the first meeting between Drew Brees and Tom Brady in the Playoffs.

The game features the oldest quarterback duel with Brady at 43 years of age and Brees just turning 42 this past Friday.

Taysom Hill and Latavius Murray are unlikely to play today due to injury.

The game will start today at 5:40 on FOX.

Winner advances to the NFC Championship game against the Green Bay Packers.